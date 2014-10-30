By John McCrank
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 Trading firm KCG Holdings Inc
, which reported a third quarter loss on Thursday, said
it may sell its electronic foreign exchange trading venue,
Hotspot, as regulatory pressures in the FX market may make the
unit more attractive to potential buyers.
KCG reported a net loss of $9.6 million, or 9 cents per
share in the period, compared with a profit of $227.8 million,
or $1.99 a share, a year earlier. The company said that several
factors pressured revenues during the quarter, including a
seasonally slow July and August in U.S. equities, along with
heightened competitive pressures in the market making business.
The Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm said it had begun to
explore strategic options for Hotspot, and that it would aim to
sell the unit if doing so would create the best value for its
shareholders.
The $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market has been the
focus of a probe by regulators in Britain following allegations
that bank traders used advance knowledge of client orders to try
and manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks. JPMorgan, UBS and
Deutsche Bank each set aside more than $1 billion in the third
quarter for extra legal costs, which sources have said is mostly
to cover potential fines relating to currency market
investigations. Barclays Plc set aside around $800 million in
the quarter for potential fines.
The regulatory pressures could cause more banks to shift the
big voice-based orders at the center of the currency market
scandal to more transparent electronic systems. That in turn
could make Hotspot, which has a client base of banks,
professional trading firms and institutional investors, a hot
commodity.
"I think we've seen this movie before," KCG Chief Executive
Daniel Coleman said on a call with analysts to discuss the
company's results. "You start with fines, then you start with
regulatory change and then you start with market change. I think
Hotspot is really well positioned to play a big role here and I
think there is an opportunity for shareholders to get a good
value if we go that route," he said.
KCG may in the future also consider selling its stake of
just under 20 percent in privately held exchange operator BATS
Global Markets, Coleman said.
"We are very happy owners of the BATS stake and we think
it's a great organization ... but if there's a great opportunity
for us to monetize, we would consider it," he said.
KCG, which trades equities, fixed income, currencies and
commodities through both voice and automated execution, and
includes an agency brokerage and off-exchange trading platforms,
formed in July 2013 after trading firm Getco bought rival Knight
Capital Group.
(Reporting by John McCrank; editing by Andrew Hay)