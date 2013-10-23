Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
(Corrects first paragraph to say 5 percent of global staff, not 5 percent of European staff)
Oct 22 KCG Holdings Inc laid off around 3 percent of its U.S. workforce and 5 percent of its global staff on Tuesday following a review of its business, which formed in July following the takeover of trading firm Knight Capital by rival firm Getco, a source familiar with the situation said.
Around 30 people in the United States and about 30 people in Europe received layoff notices, effective immediately, as the company, which is one of the largest U.S. market makers, sought to eliminate job redundancies following the merger, the person said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.