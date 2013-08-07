UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
Aug 7 Trading firms Getco Holding Co and Knight Capital Group, which combined in July to create KCG Holdings , both had losses in the second quarter, due mainly to merger costs.
KCG said on Tuesday that Getco, which was a private company until its takeover of Knight, had a loss of $72.9 million in the quarter, compared with year-earlier earnings of $3.8 million.
Knight lost $30.8 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $3.3 million, or 4 cents a share.
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures