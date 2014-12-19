BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 KCI SA :
* Withdraws agreement to sell shares of FAM Grupa Kapitalowa SA to Jupiter SA
* Agreement to sell shares of FAM to Jupiter was withdrawn due to underestimation of price for FAM's share comparing to its market price in company and Jupiter's opinion Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: