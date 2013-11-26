Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 26 KCOM Group PLC : * The group intends to split the roles of chairman and chief executive * From April 1, 2014, Bill Halbert, current executive chairman, will assume role of group chief executive * Graham holden will assume role of non-executive chairman * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)