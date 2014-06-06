June 6 British telecoms company KCom Group Plc
reported a marginal fall in full-year pretax profit and
said it expected to see a continued decline in some traditional
carrier revenue.
KCom Group, which provides communications services for
customers such as British Airways and Virgin Group,
said pretax profit fell to 49.9 million pounds ($83.8
million)for the year ended March 31, from 50 million pounds a
year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to 370.7 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tasim Zahid in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)