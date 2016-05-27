May 27 KCOM Group Plc on Friday said its core earnings for the current financial year would be lower, as the telecoms services provider ramps up investments in its Hull and East Yorkshire markets to accelerate growth.

KCOM said it expects capital expenditure to be greater than 40 million pounds ($58.66 million) per annum for the next two financial years, reflecting the increased fibre investment.

KCOM, whose customers include chip maker ARM Holdings and Domino's Pizza Group, posted a near 1 percent rise in core earnings to 74.9 million pounds for the year ended March 31, and said its Chief Financial Officer Paul Simpson would be leaving the business later this year.

($1 = 0.6819 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)