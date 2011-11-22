(Adds details)

* H1 adj pretax profit 27 mln stg vs 22 mln a year ago

* Interim dividend up 20.9 pct to 1.33 pence

Nov 22 British telecoms provider Kcom Group's adjusted pretax profit for the first half rose 22.7 percent, helped by contract wins across both public and private sector businesses.

The company, which provides communication services for enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK, also raised its interim dividend 20.9 pct to 1.33 pence.

Kcom reiterated that it was committed to delivering at least ten percent per annum dividend growth in the current and the next financial years.

Kcom's customers include City of London Corp, Dorset County Council, retailer WM Morrisons, car insurer Admiral , and consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.

April-September adjusted pretax profit rose to 27 million pounds from 22 million pounds a year ago. Revenue increased 1.6 percent to 198 million pounds.

Kcom shares, which have gained more than a quarter of their value since the start of 2011, closed at 73.53 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 380 million pounds. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)