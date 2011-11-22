(Adds details)
* H1 adj pretax profit 27 mln stg vs 22 mln a year ago
* Interim dividend up 20.9 pct to 1.33 pence
Nov 22 British telecoms provider Kcom
Group's adjusted pretax profit for the first half rose
22.7 percent, helped by contract wins across both public and
private sector businesses.
The company, which provides communication services for
enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK, also
raised its interim dividend 20.9 pct to 1.33 pence.
Kcom reiterated that it was committed to delivering at least
ten percent per annum dividend growth in the current and the
next financial years.
Kcom's customers include City of London Corp, Dorset County
Council, retailer WM Morrisons, car insurer Admiral
, and consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser.
April-September adjusted pretax profit rose to 27 million
pounds from 22 million pounds a year ago. Revenue increased 1.6
percent to 198 million pounds.
Kcom shares, which have gained more than a quarter of their
value since the start of 2011, closed at 73.53 pence on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 380
million pounds.
(Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)