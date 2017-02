SEOUL, March 5 South Korea's state-owned KDB Financial Group said it had picked a group of banks to underwrite its initial public offering planned for this year, with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and UBS among the firms selected.

Sources told Reuters earlier that the Korean government could raise at least $1.5 billion by floating a minority stake in KDB on the local stock market.

KDB said in a statement on Monday that the IPO was expected before the end of October. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)