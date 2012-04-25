SINGAPORE, April 25 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank's decision to tap the Swiss franc market even as its peers line up with US dollar bonds has provided a rare glimpse into the savvy funding strategy of one of Asia's top borrowers.

KDB updated its US$5bn debt shelf in the US last week, and the market had been rife with speculation that the South Korean lender would return to the US dollar market sooner rather than later. However, a person close to KDB told IFR that the bank would only return to the dollar market in the second half of the year, instead taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities in local currency markets across the globe.

True to that, KDB's return to Switzerland after a two-year absence saved the lender a lot on its funding. A person close to the deal said the 110bp over mid-swaps level on KDB's four-year Swiss franc bond could be swapped into 180bp over three-month Libor. Meanwhile, KDB's recently issued 2017 bonds - the more liquid in its dollar curve - were trading at 205bp over US Treasuries yesterday. That level would swap into roughly 200bp over Libor.

In short, KDB's Swiss deal priced some 20bp through its implied dollar curve. More, if a typical new issue premium is included. The deal also worked for Swiss investors, who were glad to get an Asian quasi-sovereign bond rated A1/A/A+ for 110bp over mid-swaps, far wider than a similar bond from a local corporate issuer would pay.

That kind of arbitrage is precisely the kind of dynamic KDB is after, according to a person close to the issuer.

KDB certainly has to look far and wide. The policy bank has to raise between US$6bn and US$7bn this year outside its home market. It has only raised some US$2.2bn of that so far. To be sure, the big number also includes loans, but the bulk of it is expected to come from the capital markets.

LOCAL MARKETS BECKON

So, KDB can be expected to return to the Thai baht market, for instance. KDB has visited Bangkok at least once a year since 2010 and has yet to make its foray in 2012. Meanwhile, the basis swap for the local currency is deeply negative - up to 100bp, depending on the tenor - making a deal there very compelling.

It is also looking at the Japanese yen market and even the Australian dollar market, where the Kangaroo scene has been very active of late, again due to a favourable basis swap. As the lender has already visited the Malaysian ringgit market, it will be a while before goes back there.

Yet, in all of these markets, KDB faces the issue of size and tenor. Apart from the Australian-dollar and the yen markets, most of the local currency options entail smaller sizes and shorter tenors - something Tuesday's Swiss franc deal underscored.

Another option for the lender is the euro market, which it has not visited since 2007. The person close to the bank admitted that they were looking at that one. However, the funding levels there are too expensive for KDBs taste right now. Hence, as it seeks to fill-in the almost US$4bn gap in its foreign currency funding needs, it will have to return to the dollar market eventually. To help keep its scarcity value, KDB typically limits its US dollar benchmarks to two a year.

"KDB does not have a real interest to go to the dollar market right now," said the person close to the bank. He added that the second half was a more reasonable timeframe. "Still, you can never rule out that possibility," he cautioned. (editing by Steve Garton)