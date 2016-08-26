HONG KONG, Aug 26 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KDB Asia, Standard Chartered, UBS and Mirae Daewoo for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.

The issue is slated for next month.

In January, KDB sold SEC-registered five-year bonds of $500 million and 10-year notes of $1 billion at 82.5bp and 87.5bp, respectively, over US Treasuries.

Export-Import Bank of Korea is also mulling an offering of US dollar paper and will consider a transaction some time in October at the earliest, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Kexim has funding needs of about $3 billion until the end of this year. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)