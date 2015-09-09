HONG KONG, Sept 9 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank is marketing 10-year US dollar denominated bonds in the Treasuries plus 135bp area.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, KDB Asia, Standard Chartered and UBS are joint bookrunners and lead managers.

Investor meetings were held from August 27.

KDB was last in the dollar market in May with a $500 million offering of five-year bonds, priced at 72.5bp over US Treasuries.

The senior unsecured bonds will list in Singapore under English law and are expected to price today.

They are expected to be rated Aa3/A+/AA-. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)