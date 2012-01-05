* Chairman says IPO size will depend on market conditions

* Says talks to buy HSBC's Korean retail operations near end

* KDB "vigorously" looking at M&A opportunities at home, overseas (Add chairman comments on M&A, background)

SEOUL, Jan 5 South Korea's state-run KDB Financial Group aims to float its shares in the domestic market by the end of this year as part of the government's privatisation plans, its chairman said on Thursday, without giving further details.

"We will prepare for the IPO to be completed within this year," Kang Man-soo told a news conference.

Privatising the holding company and parent of policy bank Korea Development Bank (KDB) is a major initiative of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, who took office in 2008.

But the plan has made little progress after KDB's attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd prior to a privatisation was rejected by politicians and regulators earlier this year.

Kang, an ex-finance minister and presidential ally, said the government could adjust the number of shares to be listed depending on the market situation.

He also said talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's retail banking operations in South Korea were "progressing well" and expected to "reach a conclusion soon."

Local media have reported that HSBC plans to sell 11 retail branches across South Korea as HSBC's new boss is set to cut back in retail banking in a bid to trim costs and revive flagging profits.

Last month, HSBC agreed to sell its private banking business in Japan to Credit Suisse, while tipping Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya to buy its Thai credit card and retail business.

Kang said KDB would vigorously pursue M&As at home and abroad as the corporate financing and investment banking-focused groups seeks to expand its deposit base and retail networks and find new revenue streams in a saturated domestic market.

KDB in November completed the acquisition of the Uzbekistan unit of RBS Group, RBS Uz.

KDB previously pulled out of bidding for an estimated $900 million stake in Thailand's Siam City Bank, and failed to buy a more than 25 percent stake in Lehman Brothers.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)