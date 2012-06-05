BRIEF-BGEO Group fourth-quarter profit falls
* Q4 profit was GEL 88.7mln ($33.5mln/gbp 27.2mln), down 7.2 pct y-o-y
SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's state-owned KDB Financial Group could expand its planned initial public offering by as much as three times, with the government raising up to 6 trillion won ($5.1 billion) from the sale of a 30 percent stake, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Previously, KDB had said it was considering offering around 10 percent in the IPO.
KDB Financial Group Chairman Kang Man-soo told reporters the state holding company would sell between 10 to 30 percent. ($1 = 1181.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 66 million from EGP 55 million via bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2llq493) Further company coverage: )