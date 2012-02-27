Feb 27 The South Korean government could
raise at least $1.5 billion by selling a minority stake via
state-run KDB Financial Group's initial public
offering, three sources with knowledge of the listing plan said.
The deal is expected to be one of the biggest floats in
South Korea in almost two years.
The IPO could garner as much as $2.5 billion, based on an
estimated book value for the bank of about $25 billion, one of
the sources said.
KDB declined to comment. The sources were not authorised to
speak publicly on the matter because details of the IPO have not
been officially disclosed.
KDB may sell more than 10 percent of its shares in an IPO by
the end of this year, if market conditions are favourable, the
company's chairman said last week.
Fifteen banks, eight from South Korea and seven
international firms, will meet with KDB on Monday and Tuesday to
pitch for the IPO.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto in HONG KONG, Daniel Stanton in
SINGAPORE and Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Denny Thomas and
Chris Lewis)