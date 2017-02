TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese telecom firm KDDI Corp said on Monday it will buy back up to 450,000, or 10.6 percent, of its own shares for up to 250 billion yen between Nov. 29 and Dec. 30.

Tokyo Electric Power Co also said it will sell its entire stake, or 357,541 shares, in KDDI for 186.2 billion yen based on its restructuring plan after the nuclear crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi power plant. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)