TOKYO, Sept 30 KDDI , Japan's second-largest mobile carrier, said on Friday it would replace lithium ion battery packs on 2 million mobile phones free of charge after overheating problems that slightly injured one individual.

The three models affected by the recall are made by NEC Casio Mobile Communications and the battery packs are made by Sony .

Shares in KDDI fell 3.4 percent and Sony was down 0.5 percent, compared with a flat benchmark Nikkei average . (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edmund Klamann)