TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's second largest
mobile carrier KDDI, which in October became the second
Japanese network to offer Apple's iPhone, said on
Thursday that iPhone sales were not cannibalising sales of other
smartphones.
Company President Takashi Tanaka told Reuters in an
interview the company was on track to reach its annual sales
target of more than 5 million smartphones, which now includes
iPhones as well as phones based on Google's Android
operating system.
KDDI effectively broke rival Softbank Corp's
monopoly on Japanese sales of the iPhone, but is thought to lose
money on sales of the hardware.
Tanaka also expressed interest in selling Apple's iPad in the
future, saying it was a necessary device for its business
strategy.
