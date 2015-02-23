LONDON Feb 23 Japan's second largest wireless carrier KDDI Corporation said on Monday it plans to sell its entire 4.85 stake in satellite communications company Inmarsat in an accelerated bookbuilding process.

The price of the 21.74 million ordinary shares to be sold will be determined on completion of the transaction, KDDI said.

Nomura International plc is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering. (Reporting By Andrew Winterbottom; Editing by Sophie Sassard)