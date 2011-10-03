(Follows Alerts)

Oct 4 KDDI Corp said it will release the iPhone this year, even if a compatible mobile e-mail service is not ready in time, business daily Nikkei reported.

The mobile carrier had earlier planned to release the latest generation of iPhone early next year after making its EZweb email service compatible with the handset, the newspaper said.

KDDI is expected to release the iPhone as early as this month to match rival Softbank Corp , which has so far monopolized iPhone sales in Japan, the Nikkei reported.

Softbank said it plans to reduce its dependence on the iPhone by releasing 11 smartphones running Google Inc.'s Android operating system, the daily said. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)