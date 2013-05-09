UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
LONDON May 9 KEA Petroleum PLC : * Placing to raise up to 5 mln stg * Placing of up to 35.7 million units at 14p per unit * Source text for Eikon:
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.