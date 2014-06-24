AstraZeneca receives fresh blow to potassium drug
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
June 24 Kea Petroleum Plc :
* Puka-3 drilling contract
* Signing of a contract with Drill Force New Zealand Ltd to enable drilling of Puka-3 using Drill Force's rig-6
* Spud date is expected to be in late July 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
March 17 Britain's Tullow Oil Plc said on Friday it would raise about 607 million pounds ($748 million) through a rights issue of 466.9 million shares as it look to reduce debt.