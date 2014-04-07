April 7 (Reuters) -

* Kea petroleum plc - signs agreement with meo australia for puka farmout

* Kea petroleum plc - phase 1: meo firm commitment of nz$4m to earn a 30% interest

* Kea petroleum plc - phase 2: meo election for a further commitment of nz$7.5m (to earn a further 20% interest) for a subsequent development phase

* Kea petroleum - at conclusion of phase 1 or 2 parties have agreed that meo has option to enter into negotiations to acquire kea's remaining interest in permit.

* Kea petroleum plc - farm-out is subject to customary conditions precedent, including applicable new zealand government and regulatory approvals. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: