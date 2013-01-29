UAE's NMC Health deputy CEO to replace founder BR Shetty as CEO
March 8 United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider NMC Health has appointed deputy Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat as CEO, replacing BR Shetty, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Jan 29 KEA Petroleum PLC : * Spudded mauku 1, recommenced drilling puka 2 and completed the acquisition of
puka 3d seismic
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
LONDON, March 8 European shares traded flat on Wednesday in early deals, the modest move masking significant results-driven gains from German sportswear company Adidas and British security company G4S among others, on a busy day for European earnings.