SEOUL, March 15 The new head of Korea Exchange Bank said on Thursday that South Korea's top foreign exchange specialist aims to expand into emerging markets including China and South America.

Chief Executive Yun Yong-ro said in his first official press conference that the bank would explore ways to be more active in overseas markets, including through mergers and acquisitions, and hoped to emulate the success of Spains' Banco Santander SA , adding

"(Santander) is an exemplary case of success, entering the market it knows and achieving success in retail banking thorough effective customer management," he said.

Yun, a former chief executive at Industrial Bank of Korea , recently took the helm at KEB after bigger rival Hana Financial Group Inc took control of the bank earlier this year following a drawn-out and contentious $3.5 billion sale by U.S. buyout fund Lone Star.

Yun also said the bank would refrain from paying hefty dividends. Regulators and media previously criticised KEB's previous owner Lone Star over the size of dividend payments.

"I have found it necessary to expand capital further as our bank is strong in businesses with large conglomerates," Yun said, adding that one-off profits from sales of stakes in troubled companies would decline this year.

KEB sold stakes in Hynix Semiconductor Inc and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd last year, which contributed to its balance sheet. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)