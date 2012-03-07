SEOUL, March 7 South Korea's Hana Financial Group which has already taken control of Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) said it planned to purchase up to 200 billion won ($178.13 million) worth of additional KEB shares from the market.

Hana said in a regulatory filing that the number of shares had not been finalised yet.

The country's No.4 financial services group by assets struck a $3.5 billion KEB takeover deal with U.S. buyout fund Lone Star. ($1 = 1122.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)