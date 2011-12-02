SEOUL Dec 2 Lone Star has agreed to cut the 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) asking price for its stake Korea Exchange Bank by 11 percent to 3.9 trillion won in a bid to complete a deal to sell it to South Korea's Hana Financial Group, Hana said on Friday.

Hana approved the plan at a board meeting on Friday and plans to sign a final agreement by end-February, it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Hana, the country's No.4 financial services group by assets, had originally sought to close the transaction early this year but had to extend it by end-November due to delays in the regulatory approvals and legal disputes involving Lone Star's stock manipulation charges. ($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)