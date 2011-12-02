SEOUL Dec 2 Lone Star has agreed to cut
the 4.4 trillion won ($3.9 billion) asking price for its stake
Korea Exchange Bank by 11 percent to 3.9 trillion
won in a bid to complete a deal to sell it to South Korea's Hana
Financial Group, Hana said on Friday.
Hana approved the plan at a board meeting on Friday and
plans to sign a final agreement by end-February, it said in a
filing to the stock exchange.
Hana, the country's No.4 financial services group by assets,
had originally sought to close the transaction early this year
but had to extend it by end-November due to delays in the
regulatory approvals and legal disputes involving Lone Star's
stock manipulation charges.
($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)