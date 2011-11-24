* FSS kicks off probe over KEB in relation to three board
members
* Probe follows recommendation owner Lone Star sack the
board members
(Add background)
SEOUL Nov 24 Officials at South Korea's
Financial Supervisory Service said they had launched a probe
into Korea Exchange Bank (KEB), after urging it to
replace three board members including Paul Yoo, the former Seoul
head of U.S. fund Lone Star who was found guilty of stock
manipulation charges in October.
The move represents another possible blow to the
Dallas-based buyout fund, which has contended with difficulties
such as failed bidders, office raids and legal wrangling in its
attempts to exit its KEB investment after buying a controlling
stake in the bank in 2003.
Following the guilty verdict, regulators ordered Lone Star,
which holds a majority stake in KEB, to sell down its stake to
10 percent or lower within six months. It also asked KEB to sack
three board members associated with Lone Star, but an FSS
official said KEB had yet to comply with the request.
After the probe, regulators will decide whether to penalise
Lone Star over the matter, one official said.
The officials declined to be named due to the sensitivity of
the issue.
The fund is still in a deal to sell KEB to Hana Financial
Group for 4.4 trillion won, which could be South
Korea's biggest banking acquisition.
The deal, which Hana and Lone Star initially struck in last
November, has been bogged down by legal disputes and regulatory
delays. A source told Reuters earlier that Hana would begin
renegotiating the price of the deal, considering a recent tumble
in KEB's shares.
The two other board members facing departure are Ellis
Short, former vice chairman of Lone Star, and Michael Thomson,
the fund's general counsel, according to a recent regulatory
filing.
A KEB spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)