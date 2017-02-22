BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, appointed Brian Wornow as managing director of the financial services investment banking group.
Wornow will be based out of New York.
Previously, he worked as senior managing director at Clayton Holdings. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V