UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COLOMBO, July 11 John Keells Holdings, Sri Lanka's biggest conglomerate, has been given approval for a $850 million deal to build a luxury resort that will include hotels, shops and apartments, Investment Promotion Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said.
"John Keells earlier proposed $650 million, but now they have said they are willing to invest $850 million. We have given approval for the proposal with all the appropriate tax concessions," Abeywardena told reporters in Colombo on Thursday.
Keells, the heavyweight on the $17.65 billion Colombo Stock Exchange with a $1.61 billion market capitalisation, said in a disclosure to the bourse on Wednesday that its board had approved building of a luxury resort worth more than $650 million. ($1 = 130.8500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal; Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources