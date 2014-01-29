COLOMBO, Jan 29 Group results for top Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc for the three months ended Dec. 31, released on Wednesday. (in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated): Q3 2013/14 Q3 2012/13 Net profit 3,394.72 2,897.64 Revenue 23,888.43 21,507.77 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 3.48 3.29 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited. John Keells Holdings is a heavyweight on the Colombo Stock Exchange and is among the most liquid stocks on the bourse, making it a favourite of offshore investors. Foreign investors hold 55.6 percent of the total issued shares in the company, which has a market cap of 238,3 billion Sri Lanka rupees ($1.82 billion) and accounts for 9.62 percent of the total market capitalisation of the Stock Exchange, latest bourse data showed. ($1 = 130.8250 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Mark Potter)