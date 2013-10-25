MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
COLOMBO Oct 25 Sri Lanka's top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC, said on Friday a rights issue to raise 23.1 billion rupees ($176.94 million) is substantially oversubscribed.
The company said in August it wanted to raise 39.83 billion rupees selling shares and warrants to help fund an $850 million resort project that include hotels, shops and apartments.
The company said in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange that the rights issue, which closed on Friday, was substantially oversubscribed. Applications were being processed and a final figure would be announced in due course.
In addition to the rights issue, Keells plans to raise 8.14 billion rupees via 24-month warrants and 8.59 billion rupees through 36-month warrants.
Shares in John Keells ended 1.05 percent firmer at 222.30 rupees, pushing up the overall stock index by 0.21 percent to a one-week high of 5,948.75. ($1 = 130.5500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by David Cowell)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
