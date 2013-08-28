BRIEF-NZX announces appointment of Richard Bodman to board
* Announces appointment of Richard Bodman to its board and resignation of Alison Gerry as a director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO Aug 28 Sri Lanka's top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC, said it will raise 39.83 billion rupees ($299.14 million) selling rights and warrants to help fund an $850 million resort project.
The company said on Wednesday in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange that it plans to raise 23.1 billion rupees through a rights issue, 8.14 billion rupees through 24-month warrants and 8.59 billion rupees through 36-month warrants.
Sri Lanka's Board of Investment granted approval to the company to build an $850 million luxury resort that will include hotels, shops and apartments.
Shares in John Keells traded 10.66 percent weaker at 206.90 rupees at 0743 GMT, pulling the overall stock index 2.28 percent down to a four-month low of 5,788.03 at 0753GMT.
Trading in the company's shares was temporarily halted by the stock exchange before the announcement and later resumed.
($1 = 133.0500 Sri Lanka rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Matt Driskill)
TORONTO, March 8 BMO Global Asset Management has laid off several portfolio managers and management staff in a restructuring of its buy-side equity team, according to two people familiar with the situation.
SAO PAULO, March 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will cut the interest rate it charges on rollover credit card loans as Brazil's No. 1 lender seeks to comply with new rules to reduce the cost of borrowing for cash-strapped consumers and companies in Latin America's largest economy.