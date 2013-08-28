COLOMBO Aug 28 Sri Lanka's top conglomerate, John Keells Holdings PLC, said it will raise 39.83 billion rupees ($299.14 million) selling rights and warrants to help fund an $850 million resort project.

The company said on Wednesday in a statement to the Colombo Stock Exchange that it plans to raise 23.1 billion rupees through a rights issue, 8.14 billion rupees through 24-month warrants and 8.59 billion rupees through 36-month warrants.

Sri Lanka's Board of Investment granted approval to the company to build an $850 million luxury resort that will include hotels, shops and apartments.

Shares in John Keells traded 10.66 percent weaker at 206.90 rupees at 0743 GMT, pulling the overall stock index 2.28 percent down to a four-month low of 5,788.03 at 0753GMT.

Trading in the company's shares was temporarily halted by the stock exchange before the announcement and later resumed.

($1 = 133.0500 Sri Lanka rupees)

(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Matt Driskill)