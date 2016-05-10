BRIEF-Skanska 2016 operating profit, orders beat expectations
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
May 10 Keihanshin Building Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints current president Kenjiro Nakano as chairman
* Says it appoints Koichi Minami as president to succeed Kenjiro Nakano
* Says effective date planned on June 21
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/09JgAW
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.
* Bourses seen gaining from rising financial market investments