LOS ANGELES, April 5 TV commentator Keith
Olbermann on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Current TV over
his dismissal, claiming breach of contract by the network and
saying he is owed as much as $70 million.
Olbermann, who was fired a week ago after about a year on
the small progressive public affairs channel, said he was
"enticed to leave" his old job at cable channel MSNBC and join
Current with the promise of editorial control and professional
support.
But Olbermann described Current TV founders Joel Hyatt,
former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Current management as "no
more than dilettantes portraying entertainment industry
executives."
His lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, said he
was owed between $50 million and $70 million in cash and equity
compensation. Olbermann had taken an undisclosed equity stake in
Current when he joined in 2011.
