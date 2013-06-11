UPDATE 4-Akzo Nobel rejects $22 bln PPG bid, looks to spin off chemicals
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
LONDON, June 11 Keller Group PLC : * Proposed acquisition of North American piling * Will pay an initial CDN$227.5 million (£144.0 million) on a cash and debt
free basis * Plus up to CDN$92.5 million (£58.5 million) depending on financial
performance
* Shares rise 14 pct to near record levels (Adds estimate on value of chemicals division, details on advisers, political reaction)
March 9 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's biggest publicly traded oil producer, has agreed to pay Italy's Eni $2.8 billion for a 25 percent stake in a giant Mozambique gas field to strengthen its position supplying rich Asian markets.
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday: