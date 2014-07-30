July 30 Keller Group Plc :

* Announces that it is to make a 30 million pounds exceptional charge in its 2014 half year results in respect of a dispute arising on a project

* Dispute relates to purported defects in a floor slab at a warehouse for which Keller Ltd undertook design and construction of piling

* Claims intimated against Keller Ltd, which are currently subject of litigation, are denied and being vigorously defended

* Will update market on future developments when necessary

* Given uncertainties inherent in any litigation, it would be appropriate to record an exceptional charge of 30 million pounds in group's 2014 half year results