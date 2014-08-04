Aug 4 Keller Group, a ground engineering
contractor, said first-half pretax profit rose 21 percent as
underlying growth in the U.S. construction market continued.
The company, which lays cost-effective foundations for
infrastructure, industrial, commercial and residential projects,
said market conditions within Europe remained challenging.
Pretax profit rose to 32.5 million pounds ($54.7 million)
for the six months ended June 30 from 26.8 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue rose 22 percent to 788.2 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5941 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)