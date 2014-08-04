(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
Aug 4 Keller Group, a ground engineering
contractor, said first-half pretax profit rose 21 percent as
underlying growth in the U.S. construction market, its biggest
in terms of revenue, continued.
The company's shares rose as much as 3 percent, making the
stock one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE-250 index on
Monday morning.
The company, which lays cost-effective foundations for
infrastructure, industrial, commercial and residential projects,
said like-for-like first-half order book for work to be executed
over the next 12 months was 9 percent ahead of the start of the
same time last year.
"We see current levels as an attractive entry point for a
stock with continued significant earnings momentum ahead,
on a continued recovery in its core end markets," Investec
analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note to clients.
Pretax profit rose to 32.5 million pounds ($54.7 million)
for the six months ended June 30 from 26.8 million pounds a year
earlier. Revenue rose 22 percent to 788.2 million pounds.
Keller, which laid the foundations for London's Olympic
stadium, generates 49 percent of its total revenue from North
America.
The company's foundations offerings include piling and
earth-retention systems and ground improvement techniques such
as soil mixing.
Keller last week said it had made an exceptional provision
of 30 million pounds in the first half related to a contract
dispute on a project completed by its UK unit Keller Ltd.
The company said it was vigorously defending the claims
made.
Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 901 pence at 0906
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.5941 British Pounds)
