BRIEF-Savanna agrees to be bought by Western Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces agreement for the acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and unanimously recommends rejection of total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
June 11 British construction company Keller Group Plc said it would buy North American Energy Partners Inc's piling business for up to C$320 million ($314.1 million), as it seeks to expand its footprint in Canada.
Keller would pay an initial C$227.5 million in cash and up to a further C$92.5 million of deferred contingent payments depending upon North American Piling's financial performance in the three years following the completion of the transaction.
"The board has identified Canada as a key target market and this acquisition of a complementary piling business represents an excellent opportunity to build substantially on Keller's existing presence in that market," Keller's Chief Executive Justin Atkinson said in a statement.
Piling is the process by which a column of wood, steel or concrete is driven into the ground to provide support for a structure.
Keller said it planned to fund the deal through a share placement to raise 58.7 million pounds ($91.1 million) in gross proceeds, and its existing credit facilities.
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.