(Corrects paragraph 5 to say that the company saved 3 million
pounds, not 300 million pounds)
* First-half profit more than doubles to 26.8 mln stg
* N. America revenue rises 14 pct to 308 million stg
* Says order book slightly lower than a year earlier
* To cut 50 jobs in Austria, Poland and eastern Europe
July 29 British engineering group Keller Group
Plc's first-half profit more than doubled as cost cuts
and a recovery in the North American construction market helped
widen margins.
Keller, which built the foundation for the Olympic Stadium
in London, said it expected full-year results at the top end of
market expectations but warned that the order book for the next
12 months was slightly below a year earlier.
Analysts on average expect a pretax profit of 63.64 million
pounds on revenue of 1.39 billion pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The U.S. construction sector is regaining strength after
collapsing during the recession, with the housing market leading
much of the recovery.
The cost cuts have helped save more than 3 million pounds
($4.6 million) so far this year, Chief Executive Justin Atkinson
told Reuters.
Atkinson said the company had cut a number of jobs in the
last years but did not give details. He added that Keller would
cut 50 jobs in Austria, Poland and parts of eastern Europe by
the end of this year as the construction market in Europe
continued to be difficult.
It was not immediately clear how many employees the company
had in these regions. The London-based company has about 7,500
employees globally.
"The jobs cuts in Poland, which accounts for about 3 percent
of total revenue, won't affect the company," Liberum Capital
analyst Joe Brent told Reuters.
Keller's pretax profit surged 143 percent to 26.8 million
pounds ($41.19 million) in the six months ended 30 June, while
operating margin improved to 4.4 percent from 2.2 percent a year
earlier. (link.reuters.com/zec99t)
Revenue rose 5 percent to 644.6 million pounds. Revenue from
North America - its biggest market - rose 14 percent to 308
million pounds, helped by two major transmission line projects.
Keller's shares were down 2.4 percent at 1098 pence at 1247
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6506 British pounds)
