May 18 British construction group Keller Group Plc reported a disappointing start to the year in Europe and said it would continue to shrink its business in Spain, Portugal and Eastern Europe as those countries reel from a slump in construction activity.

"The region suffered from a very slow start to the year and consequently we incurred a significant loss in the first quarter," Keller said in a statement referring to its Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) division, which contributed a third to its revenue last year.

Construction in countries like Spain and Portugal has been in a slump since a credit-fuelled construction bubble popped, and fears of the euro zone crisis spiralling out of control and austerity measures across Europe have further depressed the sector.

However, the company which built the foundations for London's 2012 Olympic Stadium, said trading in EMEA had picked up since the first and that it expects to make a small profit in the current quarter.

Overall, for the first four months of the year, the company said trading had been in line with the Board's expectations, with revenue and profit running ahead of last year.

However, the company which built the foundations for London's 2012 Olympic Stadium, said trading in EMEA had picked up since the first and that it expects to make a small profit in the current quarter.