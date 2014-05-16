May 16 Keller Group Plc

* There has been no significant change in market trends since we last reported in March

* Total US construction market continues to improve, with private expenditure on construction significantly up on 2013

* In Canada, lull in activity levels for major project awards in oil sands market segment persists

* Challenging conditions endure in most of our European markets and, within middle east, competition remains intense

* Continue to see good opportunities in Asia and Africa, and some early signs of activity levels improving in infrastructure and commercial segments in australia

* Us foundation contracting businesses have particularly benefitted from this improved market; and suncoast continues to take advantage of recovery in residential market