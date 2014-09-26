Sept 26 Keller Group Plc

* Announces today that its chief executive, justin atkinson, has informed board of his intention to retire from keller at end of 2015

* Chief executive, justin atkinson, has informed board of his intention to retire from keller at end of 2015.

* Company has initiated a process to identify a successor to role.

* Company has initiated a process to identify a successor to role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: