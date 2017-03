Dec 11 Keller Group Plc

* Keller group Plc: contract award in the Caspian region

* Signed a contract in connection with supply and installation of precast piles in Caspian region

* Contract, which remains subject to final approval of overall project by board of ultimate client, is for a total of $177 million (113 million pounds)

* Mobilisation will start immediately and this initial work is scheduled to be completed in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: