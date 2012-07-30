July 30 Ground engineering company Keller Group
Plc's first-half profit more than tripled on strong
revenue growth at its American business, and the company
forecast a stronger second half.
Keller, which built the foundations for London's Olympic
Stadium, said pretax profit rose to 11 million pounds ($17.29
million) for January-June from 3.4 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue rose nearly 13 percent to 613.8 million pounds.
"In addition to the usual seasonal improvement, a recent
stepping up of production on several of our major projects will
help to support a stronger second half," Keller Chief Executive
Justin Atkinson said in a statement.
The company won a $41 million deal earlier this month to
construct piles for a transmission line project in New Jersey.
Shares of Keller, which also helped prepare the site for the
Palm-Jumeirah island in Dubai, closed at 435.25 pence on Friday
on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)