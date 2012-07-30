July 30 Ground engineering company Keller Group Plc's first-half profit more than tripled on strong revenue growth at its American business, and the company forecast a stronger second half.

Keller, which built the foundations for London's Olympic Stadium, said pretax profit rose to 11 million pounds ($17.29 million) for January-June from 3.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 13 percent to 613.8 million pounds.

"In addition to the usual seasonal improvement, a recent stepping up of production on several of our major projects will help to support a stronger second half," Keller Chief Executive Justin Atkinson said in a statement.

The company won a $41 million deal earlier this month to construct piles for a transmission line project in New Jersey.

Shares of Keller, which also helped prepare the site for the Palm-Jumeirah island in Dubai, closed at 435.25 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6364 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)