Nov 15 British construction company Keller Group Plc said it expects full-year profit to be significantly above market expectations, propped up by its North American business, sending its shares up 16.4 percent.

Brokerage Numis Securities analyst Chris Millington upgraded the stock to "buy" from "add".

Keller, which built the foundation for the Olympic Stadium in London, forecast full-year revenue of about 1.3 billion pounds ($2.06 billion).

Growth at the company's North American business, which accounts for about 40 percent of its revenue, was driven by private expenditure.

Keller, which specialises in ground engineering and foundation work, said demand for transmission line work from the power sector in the U.S. had been particularly strong.

The company said the recovery in the first half in Suncoast - its United States residential businesss was continuing through the second half, with profitability steadily improving.

Low rates and falling inventories have helped lift home sales in the United States.

Keller said there were some short-term disruptions to its business in northeast United States as a result of superstorm Sandy, but it did not expect any "material impact" on its financial performance.

Shares in the company were up 12.5 percent at 638 pence at 0942 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday. They rose to a high of 660 pence earlier in the session ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)