Nov 8 Kellogg Co said on Thursday it
expects reported net sales growth to be about 7 percent and
earnings per share growth to be between 5 and 7 percent for
2013.
The world's largest cereal maker also said it was sticking
with its expectations for 2012. The maker of Corn Flakes, Eggo
waffles and Keebler cookies said it continues to expect internal
net sales growth of between 2 and 3 percent, a decline in
internal operating profit of between 4 and 6 percent, and
earnings per share in a range of $3.18 to $3.30.
Kellogg is expected to confirm these forecasts at its
investor day meeting later in the day.