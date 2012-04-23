April 23 Kellogg Co cut its full-year outlook on Monday, citing a weaker-than-expected first-quarter performance, and its shares fell 6.6 percent.

The company said it now expected full-year net sales to rise 2 percent to 3 percent, with operating profit falling 2 percent to 4 percent.

It expects reported earnings to range from $3.18 to $3.30 per share.

"We are obviously disappointed with the performance of the company in the first quarter of 2012," Kellogg Chief Executive John Bryant said in a statement. "We faced more significant challenges in both Europe and in some categories in the U.S. than we expected."

Kellogg shares fell to $50.44 in premarket trading from their close on Friday at $53.99. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)