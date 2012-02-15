Feb 15 Kellogg Co will buy the Pringles potato chip brand from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7 billion in cash.

Kellogg said on Wednesday that it would borrow $2 billion to complete the deal and expects to limit its share repurchase program for about two years.

In April, Diamond Foods Inc said it would buy Pringles from P&G, but the deal was delayed by an accounting investigation. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)