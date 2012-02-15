UPDATE 2-Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.
Feb 15 Kellogg Co will buy the Pringles potato chip brand from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7 billion in cash.
Kellogg said on Wednesday that it would borrow $2 billion to complete the deal and expects to limit its share repurchase program for about two years.
In April, Diamond Foods Inc said it would buy Pringles from P&G, but the deal was delayed by an accounting investigation. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported.
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Politicians, unions worried over threat to jobs (Updates after meeting with business minister)